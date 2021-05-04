iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hefren Tillotson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 819,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Financial Services now owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 18,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $272.04. The company had a trading volume of 84,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

