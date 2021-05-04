iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by ESL Trust Services LLC

ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for approximately 8.9% of ESL Trust Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. ESL Trust Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $28,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.79. The company had a trading volume of 96,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,279. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.06 and a 200 day moving average of $238.72. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $148.98 and a 1 year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.