iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.6% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Hefren Tillotson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 368,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,003,000 after buying an additional 27,134 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 310,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,703,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,318,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.35. 126,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,371,827. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.49 and a 1 year high of $70.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.20 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

