iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stake Lifted by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,877 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $9,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 74,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,667,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 325,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,916,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.25. 58,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,679. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $131.24. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.27 and a 52 week high of $148.07.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

