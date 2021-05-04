Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Itron had a positive return on equity of 9.74% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRI traded down $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.55. The company had a trading volume of 355,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,716. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.43 and its 200 day moving average is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. Itron has a 52 week low of $50.87 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.18.

In other Itron news, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 6,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total transaction of $601,599.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,875.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.50.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Earnings History for Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

