J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 136,117 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LUMN. FMR LLC increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.87.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

LUMN opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. Lumen Technologies’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.