J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total value of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $228.17 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $229.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.37.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

