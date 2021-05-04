J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 185 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JKD opened at $59.14 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $122.90 and a 52 week high of $224.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.58.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

