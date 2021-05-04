James Hambro & Partners Has $20.53 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 389.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,086 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $20,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $6,913,000. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 32,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,878,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 1,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 18,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,780 shares of company stock valued at $26,987,343 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $867.55 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $495.55 and a 12-month high of $893.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $780.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $763.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $805.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

