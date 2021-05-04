James Hambro & Partners Raises Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 449.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the quarter. The Estée Lauder Companies makes up 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL opened at $288.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.20. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a PE ratio of 176.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.25 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

EL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

