James Hambro & Partners Takes $370,000 Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

James Hambro & Partners acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of ATVI opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average is $89.42.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.