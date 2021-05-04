Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 406,897 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,464 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $14,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,343,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 66,050 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,179,000 after buying an additional 300,377 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter worth about $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $37.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.58. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. GlaxoSmithKline’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

