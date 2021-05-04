Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $16,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $159,675,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,874,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $6,792,000.

IGV opened at $356.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.14. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

