Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €755.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER)

May 4th, 2021

Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price target on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on shares of Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €661.08 ($777.75).

Shares of EPA:KER opened at €669.80 ($788.00) on Friday. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €613.52 and its 200 day moving average price is €577.91.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

