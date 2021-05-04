Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $44.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

HUN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised Huntsman from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Huntsman from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $29.72 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Huntsman by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

