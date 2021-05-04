Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on East Japan Railway’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:EJPRY)

Posted by on May 4th, 2021

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for East Japan Railway in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.39). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for East Japan Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

EJPRY opened at $11.56 on Monday. East Japan Railway has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $13.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10.

East Japan Railway Company Profile

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

