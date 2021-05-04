Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS:JNPKF remained flat at $$29.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. Jenoptik has a 1 year low of $23.90 and a 1 year high of $29.65.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

