JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $113,000 Stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 94.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grifols were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 730.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 187,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 164,843 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Grifols during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,455,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Grifols by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 59,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.15% of the company’s stock.

GRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Grifols from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

GRFS opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.59. Grifols, S.A. has a twelve month low of $14.81 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.93.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Grifols had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 12.79%. Equities analysts forecast that Grifols, S.A. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grifols Company Profile

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

