JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,992,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 372,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,725,000 after buying an additional 32,746 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.93.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 11,745 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.81, for a total transaction of $1,019,583.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,111,403.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 310,003 shares of company stock valued at $26,173,339 over the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average of $85.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

