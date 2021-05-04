JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 1,867.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,194,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,712 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $721,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals by 621.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 96,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert T. Foster acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01. Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $134.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.47.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It is involved in developing CRV431, a cyclophilin inhibitor that is in Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease.

