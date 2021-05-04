Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) Short Interest Up 21.7% in April

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 270,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the March 31st total of 221,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of JT stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.91. The stock had a trading volume of 4,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.80. Jianpu Technology has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

