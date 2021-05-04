JJJ Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 13.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $8,813,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.23.

In related news, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total value of $996,539.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,267 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock remained flat at $$95.85 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 35,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,803,417. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average is $83.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $96.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.49%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

