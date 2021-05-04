JJJ Advisors Inc. Has $148,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 397 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 95 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $409.61.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $407.78. The company had a trading volume of 19,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $406.77. The firm has a market cap of $384.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $378.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.25.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In other news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

