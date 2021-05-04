JJJ Advisors Inc. Purchases 78 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 44.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,890,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,304,856,000 after purchasing an additional 117,399 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ASML by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,598,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,242,670,000 after purchasing an additional 58,379 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,398,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,145,396,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,960,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,445,182,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 216.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,440,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,557,000 after acquiring an additional 985,753 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ASML alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on ASML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $707.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $605.80.

Shares of ASML stock traded down $26.47 on Tuesday, hitting $627.96. The stock had a trading volume of 8,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,685. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $620.20 and a 200 day moving average of $519.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $275.96 and a twelve month high of $675.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.