JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 282.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.6% of JJJ Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 17.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 81,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,163 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 65,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 307,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

NYSE PG traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $135.13. The company had a trading volume of 48,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,280,199. The company has a market capitalization of $330.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

