Jobchain Market Cap Hits $8.55 Million (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Jobchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and $280,646.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jobchain has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.39 or 0.00086523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00019163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00068564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $458.70 or 0.00855523 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.19 or 0.09820192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.11 or 0.00100931 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain (JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,894,558,293 coins. The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

