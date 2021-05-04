John Arnold Buys 25,000 Shares of Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) Stock

Circle Property Plc (LON:CRC) insider John Arnold bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,325.32).
CRC traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 200 ($2.61). 122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,495. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 196.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 180.36. Circle Property Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 142 ($1.86) and a twelve month high of GBX 217 ($2.84). The company has a market cap of £57.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.19, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
About Circle Property
