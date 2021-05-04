John Bean Technologies Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JBT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Shares of JBT opened at $143.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 98,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 79,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period.

In related news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,496.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,537 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

