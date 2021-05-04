John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $435 million-$455 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $451.35 million.John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 4.400-4.600 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $95.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $140.20.

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $141.44. The stock had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,040. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $56.17 and a 1-year high of $151.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.32.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 8.06%.

In related news, EVP Paul Sternlieb sold 2,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $383,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $228,268.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,569 shares of company stock worth $1,245,537 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

