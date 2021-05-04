Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $66.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Johnson Controls International traded as high as $64.29 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 17548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global raised Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $280,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 61,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,951.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $778,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,593 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,881,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,090,000 after acquiring an additional 734,151 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,934,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,262,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,585,000 after purchasing an additional 309,126 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

