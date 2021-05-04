Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 194,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $165.21 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $434.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.40.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

