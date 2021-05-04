Joint Ventures Achieves Market Cap of $40,294.75 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 28.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 45.4% against the dollar. Joint Ventures has a total market cap of $40,294.75 and approximately $11,111.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

