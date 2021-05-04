JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) by 252.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.23% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 305.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in Enterprise Bancorp by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 54,751 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,097 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,348 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBTC opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $425.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

In related news, EVP Keith N. Soucie sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $48,960.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,485.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

