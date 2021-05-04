JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 12,905 Shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI) by 701.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Red River Bancshares worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Red River Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Red River Bancshares by 301.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Red River Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $56.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $415.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.95. Red River Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $65.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.18. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 10.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Red River Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Red River Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at $649,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $30,192.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,856. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,150 shares of company stock worth $473,576 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in Louisiana. It provides various deposit products, including checking, saving, money market accounts, and time deposits. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; one-to-four family mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit; construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans; tax-exempt loans; small business administration paycheck protection program loans; consumer loans to individuals for personal, family, and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; home mortgage loans; and lines of credit and standby letters of credit.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Red River Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red River Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.