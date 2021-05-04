JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) by 45.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,447 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Green Brick Partners were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 272,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 157.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 125,458 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 179,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 112,601 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth $2,584,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Green Brick Partners by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 297,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 80,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

