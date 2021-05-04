JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Price Target to C$86.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$84.00 to C$86.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AEM. Cormark upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight Capital decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$140.00 to C$125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$99.33.

TSE:AEM opened at C$82.18 on Monday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of C$19.97 billion and a PE ratio of 24.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$77.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.447 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille acquired 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$74.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,587.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,428,280. Insiders purchased a total of 16,361 shares of company stock worth $1,224,658 in the last 90 days.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

