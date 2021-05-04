JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GTY Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GTYH) by 217.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,270 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in GTY Technology were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in GTY Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in GTY Technology by 283.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in GTY Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in GTY Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GTY Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTYH opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $280.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. GTY Technology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $8.28.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%. The company had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director William D. Green bought 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 386,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,104.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.88, for a total transaction of $157,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,706.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; and content, digital services, and integrated payments via a SaaS platform for government agencies and utility companies.

