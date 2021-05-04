JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196,069 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in FedNat were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FedNat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FedNat by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 852,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 46,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 1,037.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 41,709 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedNat by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FedNat by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FNHC. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat stock opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. FedNat Holding has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.62.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by $0.69. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.89 million. Research analysts forecast that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

