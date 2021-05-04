Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 10%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13. 31,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,205,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.
Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
