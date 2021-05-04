Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 10%

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)’s stock price fell 10% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.13 and last traded at $28.13. 31,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,205,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.24.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JMIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 4.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.45 million. Jumia Technologies had a negative net margin of 120.62% and a negative return on equity of 135.39%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jumia Technologies AG will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMIA. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 123.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 127,517 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,849,000. Institutional investors own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

