JustInvest LLC Acquires 6,790 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 201.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,025,991,000 after buying an additional 255,528 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after buying an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,572,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,548,000 after buying an additional 183,123 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 2,171,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,826,000 after buying an additional 43,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,302,000 after buying an additional 283,797 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $227.97. 7,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,067. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.38. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.99%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, G.Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.00.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

