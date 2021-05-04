JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,374 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,731 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 50,035 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 944,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $47,079,000 after buying an additional 37,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 88,660 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $56.02. The stock had a trading volume of 797,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,212,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.41 and a 200 day moving average of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $226.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $43.61 and a 12-month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

