JustInvest LLC Purchases 947 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,288 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 25.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 61.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 861 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $7.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $501.20. The stock had a trading volume of 108,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,913,151. The firm has a market cap of $222.23 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $526.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.66. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

