JustInvest LLC Reduces Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

JustInvest LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,217 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,295,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $169,228,000 after buying an additional 310,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $132.85. 296,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,514,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.65.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

