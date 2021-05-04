Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Sets New 12-Month High at $132.00

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $132.00 and last traded at $131.24, with a volume of 96943 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

A number of research firms recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $324.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,270,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.43, for a total value of $44,172.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,825. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

