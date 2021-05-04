Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

KLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter worth $711,000. Institutional investors own 20.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 361,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

