Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.
KLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaleyra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaleyra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.
In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 56,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $913,723.30. In the last three months, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $857,900 and sold 658,554 shares worth $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of KLR stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 361,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84. Kaleyra has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $20.75.
Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.41 million. As a group, analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Kaleyra Company Profile
Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.
