Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kaman had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Kaman updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.550-1.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-$1.87 EPS.

KAMN stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.25. The stock had a trading volume of 154,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,709. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.48 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 1,775.59 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio is 49.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

