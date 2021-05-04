Karbo (KRB) Price Up 0.9% This Week

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last week, Karbo has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Karbo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $9,303.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.04 or 0.00726540 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004474 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 9,041,000 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Karbo is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community “

Karbo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.