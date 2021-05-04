Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 221.23% and a negative return on equity of 187.66%.

KPTI traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $8.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,723,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,094. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $636.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.98. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 920,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,400,683.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959. 13.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.