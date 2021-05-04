Katherine Schuelke Sells 24,525 Shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock

Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 24,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $2,347,042.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Katherine Schuelke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of Seagate Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $91.60 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology plc has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.06. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 214.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $311,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,734,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,073,442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $253,205,000 after acquiring an additional 757,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 548.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 461,323 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,676,000 after acquiring an additional 390,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.75.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

