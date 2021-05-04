KBC Group NV Buys 194 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $7,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.11.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $116.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.12 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.72.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

